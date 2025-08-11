UK adults unsure how to fund later life care

Vitality research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Research from Vitality has found that UK adults are concerned about how to afford care in later life, with uncertainty and varied strategies to manage these costs highlighted by respondents.

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that 51% lacked confidence in their ability to meet the cost of social care in retirement, rising to 61% among those aged 55–64. Vitality said this highlights growing insecurity among those approaching retirement. Even if respondents started to save now, 48% said the cost of care would still be unaffordable. In terms of how adults planned to fund any future care they may need, most planned to use their savings (33%) or would rely on their pension (26%). Others would sell their property to cover these costs (16%), they have taken out o...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Employers leaving benefit take-up for employees to initiate

Stonebridge appoints Tim Miller as COO

More on Individual Protection

UK adults unsure how to fund later life care
Individual Protection

UK adults unsure how to fund later life care

Vitality research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 August 2025 • 3 min read
The shift in demand for unemployment cover
Individual Protection

The shift in demand for unemployment cover

Increase in the total amount paid out

Kesh Thukaram
clock 07 August 2025 • 3 min read
The COVER Review: Regulatory updates, Consumer Duty and insurer data
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: Regulatory updates, Consumer Duty and insurer data

Week commencing 28 July 2025

COVER
clock 01 August 2025 • 1 min read