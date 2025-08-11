UK adults unsure how to fund later life care

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that 51% lacked confidence in their ability to meet the cost of social care in retirement, rising to 61% among those aged 55–64. Vitality said this highlights growing insecurity among those approaching retirement. Even if respondents started to save now, 48% said the cost of care would still be unaffordable. In terms of how adults planned to fund any future care they may need, most planned to use their savings (33%) or would rely on their pension (26%). Others would sell their property to cover these costs (16%), they have taken out o...