Financial advice is vital for 80% of insurance customers: The Exeter

Around four out of five UK workers (80%) preferred to consult a financial adviser before purchasing any form of insurance, including life cover, income protection, private health insurance or a cash plan, according to research by The Exeter.
The provider's 2023 Health & Financial Fears Report found that one quarter (26%) were willing to wait to purchase a policy if it meant receiving independent financial advice first. However, two thirds (65%) stated they would not accept overly lengthy delays in the advice process. Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, commented: "The role of the financial adviser will continue to be pivotal for our industry, especially in the evolving financial and regulatory environment in which we operate. "The fact that 80% of consumers would delay or hold off on an i...
