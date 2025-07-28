The provider has released its Retirement Report 2025, which surveyed 5,167 UK adults aged 18+ on how they are planning for their financial future and the type of retirement lifestyle they aspire to. Around 37% did not feel confident that they could cover any unexpected financial emergencies and 33% said they did not have any disposable income at the end of each month. Additionally, 35% did not feel able to save enough for retirement, while 15% have not started preparing for retirement and do not plan to. Breaking down this data, Generation Z felt the lack of financial independence ...