WPA rolls out new features on Health App

The new features added to the new app are in line with the WPA Health offering, such as cash plan claims, pre-authorisation of new PMI claims and 'instant' decisions with consultation with the provider.

In addition, the changes allow customers to track the progress of claims and communicate with WPA though online messaging and WhatsApp.

WPA has updated features on the app targeted at improving customer experiences, such as viewing GP availability and booking video or telephone appointments.

Also included on the platform is a new health and wellbeing section which offers information articles and videos on health.

Clare Sampson, head of business process, WPA, commented: "This latest WPA Health app development improves the features, feel and user experience - all, as a result of customer feedback: we've listened."

"WPA Health is our customers' digital option, something which is becoming increasingly popular. In 2022, there has been a 50% increase in WPA Health app logins and 47% of active customers are using WPA Health."

Victoria Watts, head of corporate healthcare at Howden Employee Benefit & Wellbeing, added: "Touch of a button has become reality with the WPA Health App. Leveraging the latest technologies, customers can book GP appointments, pre-authorise PMI and make cash plan claims without needing to speak to someone at WPA."