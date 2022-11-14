WPA rolls out new features on Health App

Members can pre-authorise PMI claims without consultation

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
WPA rolls out new features on Health App

WPA has updated its Health App to include more features designed to aid customers access and benefit from existing group and individual health schemes.

The new features added to the new app are in line with the WPA Health offering, such as cash plan claims, pre-authorisation of new PMI claims and 'instant' decisions with consultation with the provider.

In addition, the changes allow customers to track the progress of claims and communicate with WPA though online messaging and WhatsApp.

WPA has updated features on the app targeted at improving customer experiences, such as viewing GP availability and booking video or telephone appointments.

Also included on the platform is a new health and wellbeing section which offers information articles and videos on health.

Clare Sampson, head of business process, WPA, commented: "This latest WPA Health app development improves the features, feel and user experience - all, as a result of customer feedback: we've listened."

 "WPA Health is our customers' digital option, something which is becoming increasingly popular.  In 2022, there has been a 50% increase in WPA Health app logins and 47% of active customers are using WPA Health."

Victoria Watts, head of corporate healthcare at Howden Employee Benefit & Wellbeing, added: "Touch of a button has become reality with the WPA Health App. Leveraging the latest technologies, customers can book GP appointments, pre-authorise PMI and make cash plan claims without needing to speak to someone at WPA."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Chirantan Barua appointed Scottish Widows CEO

Simplyhealth launches £60m venture capital fund

More on Income Protection

Royal London makes IP flexibility adjustments
Income Protection

Royal London makes IP flexibility adjustments

Age bracket for increasing cover changed from 55 to 60

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 November 2022 • 1 min read
Holloway Friendly rolls out new online application
Income Protection

Holloway Friendly rolls out new online application

Changes follow feedback from advisers

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 07 November 2022 • 2 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Andrew Wibberley
Income Protection

The 25 Champions of Protection: Andrew Wibberley

“The excitement is that we can do things better, that things will change”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 November 2022 • 5 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read