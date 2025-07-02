36% of UK consumers say private healthcare is essential: The Exeter

Life insurance second most important insurance

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Research from health and life insurer, The Exeter, has shown that 36% of UK consumers view insurance products that cover private healthcare as 'essential'.

The research showed that 8% have purchased a private healthcare product in the last two years. Private medical insurance (PMI) was purchased individually by 8% of respondents, another 8% received it through an employer. The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has released data on private healthcare admissions which showed 2024 was a record year for the sector. The total number of private healthcare admissions in 2024 was 939,000, a 3% rise on the previous year's figures. The research also showed that 33% of respondents would value a lump sum pay out in the event of dea...

