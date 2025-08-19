New COO for Swiss Re L&H

Robin Spencer to take the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Reinsurer, Swiss Re, has appointed Robin Spencer as its new COO for its life and health reinsurance business, effective 1 September, 2025.

Spencer will be responsible for service delivery, operational efficiency and aligning teams with business priorities, according to the reinsurer. Prior to joining Swiss Re, Spencer spent 20 years in global reinsurance leadership roles, most recently holding the role of COO at Prudential Asia and CEO of Prudential Thailand. Paul Murray, CEO, life and health reinsurance, Swiss Re, said: "Robin's appointment marks a pivotal step in our journey to build a future-ready operational foundation. "His proven ability to lead international teams and his deep understanding of our industry make...

