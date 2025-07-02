Consumer trust in PMI falls among middle-aged customers

Consumer trust in private medical insurance (PMI) declined among those aged 31–64 in spring 2025, while trust increased among the youngest (18–30) and oldest (65+) customers, according to Fairer Finance’s Trust in PMI Index.
Trust among 31–45-year-olds dropped marginally to 59.42% from 59.7% in autumn 2024, while this fell to 54.45% from 56.38% for those aged 46-64. By comparison, trust sat at 63.79% and 55.9% for those aged 18–30 and 65+, respectively. In autumn 2024, trust declined with age, with the biggest drop being among those aged 46–64. The average trust score of this age group has declined by almost two percentage points since this point. Overall, the index has decreased for the first time since the consumer group began polling 10,000 policyholders in Spring 2023. This comes despite a record y...
