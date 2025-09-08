Unum UK launches health cash plan

The product itself covers for everyday health costs, including dental and physiotherapy. It pairs this coverage with specialist support and access through Unum UK's existing app, Help@hand. According to Mark Till, CEO, Unum UK, the provider has entered the market as an expansion of its existing presence in the employee benefits market. The CEO also said that Unum UK had seen "an increasing requirement from employees in the workforce for more health and wellbeing solutions", with cash plans being a cost-effective solution in the eyes of the insurer. Unum UK currently covers three mi...