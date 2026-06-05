Zurich pays out £392m across individual protection claims in 2025

Throughout 2025, more than 5,500 new claims were paid, averaging 15 claims paid per day, with 97.4% of all individual protection claims paid in 2025. Looking at product type, Zurich paid out £228.6m in life insurance claims, compared to £220.2m in 2024. Around 99.8% of claims were paid, with payments delivered to nearly 3,400 beneficiaries of customers with life insurance. Terminal illness payments increased in value, Zurich said. It paid out £29.9m for 203 claims in 2025, compared to £23.5m for 199 claims in 2024, with 90.6% of all terminal claims paid. For income protection (IP...