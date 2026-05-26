Scottish Widows pays out £219m in 2025

The provider paid out to nearly 11,000 customers over the year, with £23m paid out to customers under the age of 40. The figures represent a slight downturn from its 2024 figures. In those 12 months the insurer paid out £236.6m to 11,500 customers. David Russell, claims strategy manager, Scottish Widows, said: "People rely on protection to be there when it matters most, often at some of life's most difficult moments. "Paying 99% of life and critical illness claims shows how seriously we take that responsibility, helping to ease financial pressure when families need clarity and supp...