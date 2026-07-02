COVER Customer Care Awards 2026: Winners revealed

COVER recognised the providers in the protection and health market yesterday (1 July 2026), at its COVER Customer Care Awards 2026.
Across 16 categories, COVER rewarded the providers and individuals in this space for making concerted efforts to support customers, innovate products, adopt technologies and care for clients in the market. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "Providers play a vital role in our market, taking the afternoon to recognise their importance was a pleasure and I would like to extend my congratulations to all our winners. "The winning entries demonstrated customer centricity, technology adoption and a willingness to collaborate with firms and industry bodies. In the next 12 months, provider...
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