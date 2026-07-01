Royal London updates IP proposition

Provider, Royal London, has updated its income protection (IP) proposition in response to changing working dynamics.
The provider said that its update looks to support families; create clear value; and improve financial resilience. The new features added by the provider include: Support for serious child illness, loss and hospitalisation A three-month post-redundancy grace period Sabbatical cover A protected benefit promise up to 10% A fixed death benefit Fi Wynn, head of protection proposition, Royal London, said: "People's lives and working patterns have changed, and protection needs to evolve with them. "Our income protection enhancements broaden the role protection can play, goi...
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