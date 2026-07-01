Royal London updates IP proposition

The provider said that its update looks to support families; create clear value; and improve financial resilience. The new features added by the provider include: Support for serious child illness, loss and hospitalisation A three-month post-redundancy grace period Sabbatical cover A protected benefit promise up to 10% A fixed death benefit Fi Wynn, head of protection proposition, Royal London, said: "People's lives and working patterns have changed, and protection needs to evolve with them. "Our income protection enhancements broaden the role protection can play, goi...