Originally, the 7Families project aimed to highlight the importance of income protection (IP) by sharing the journeys of seven UK families affected by serious illness or injury. It was designed to raise awareness, demonstrate the value of protection and offer support to families facing financial challenges due to loss of income. The IPTF's new initiative aims to offer a "fresh" perspective on the impact of IP through the voices of three of the original families with a hero film, which will be followed by short films focusing on each of the revisited families. In the new series, the...