The Exeter pays out £71m in 2025

This marks an increase from the £61m paid out across 2024 and the £41.2m paid throughout 2023. Health insurance accounted for the largest proportion of claims paid in 2025, with £51.9m paid out across the year and 16,500 new claims made. The primary reasons for health insurance claims were musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders, as well as claims related to cancer. Elsewhere, The Exeter paid out £14m across income protection (IP) claims last year, which is up by 12% from 2024. Around 93% of new IP claims were paid in 2025, the number of claims paid increased year-on-ye...