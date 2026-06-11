Social, technology and trust were the focus of the first panel, particularly around the role of influencers in promoting protection, with Robyn Fowler, The Exeter; Sam Monaghan, London and Country; and Jade Rodgers, Cirencester Friendly. The panel discussed how protection can communicate and engage with Gen Z, how far beyond traditional marketing techniques the industry should go, and whether the sector should be using influencers and celebrities. Protection Review's poll found that 25% of ProtectZ panellists agreed that the industry should trust influencers to give financial advice. ...