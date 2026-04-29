Rose St Louis to join Canada Life as chief customer officer

According to Canada Life, St Louis will join in July 2026, subject to regulatory approval, in the newly created role she will oversee the provider's customer strategy. St Louis said: "My focus is simple: to put the needs of customers and advisers at the heart of every decision we make - deepening our understanding of what matters most to them, raising the bar across every interaction, and delivering experiences that genuinely make a difference." Joining Canada Life from Lloyds Banking Group, St Louis has held roles at Cavendish Online, KPMG and Zurich Insurance. St Louis said: "I l...