L&G joins the ABI

Protection and long-term savings

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Financial services provider, Legal & General (L&G), has joined the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The provider joined as a member firm due to the ABI's focus on pension investment and bulk purchase annuities, according to the association. The two organisations have collaborated in the past, with L&G and the ABI tracking the industry's pledge to invest £100 billion in productive finance following the reform of Solvency II. Hannah Gurga, director general, ABI, said: "The ABI is working at the heart of conversations to improve resilience and retirement outcomes for millions of customers across the UK. "Having L&G onboard is a fantastic boost for our work and for the sector to oper...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Brokers expecting to write more business in 2026: Primis

FCA opens door to protection inclusion in Targeted Support

More on Insurer

Scottish Widows sees adviser applications double in 2025
Insurer

Scottish Widows sees adviser applications double in 2025

Underlying profit up 50% to £330m

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 January 2026 • 2 min read
Aviva updates DigiCare+ for individual policies
Insurer

Aviva updates DigiCare+ for individual policies

Charge added for finger-prick annual health check

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 January 2026 • 2 min read
Insurers pay out £4bn in PMI claims: ABI
Insurer

Insurers pay out £4bn in PMI claims: ABI

£2.6bn paid for workplace claims

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 January 2026 • 1 min read