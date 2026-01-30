L&G joins the ABI

Financial services provider, Legal & General (L&G), has joined the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
The provider joined as a member firm due to the ABI's focus on pension investment and bulk purchase annuities, according to the association. The two organisations have collaborated in the past, with L&G and the ABI tracking the industry's pledge to invest £100 billion in productive finance following the reform of Solvency II. Hannah Gurga, director general, ABI, said: "The ABI is working at the heart of conversations to improve resilience and retirement outcomes for millions of customers across the UK. "Having L&G onboard is a fantastic boost for our work and for the sector to oper...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.