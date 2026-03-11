L&G publishes 2025 results

In a statement, the provider said that the UK protection business was focused on writing "strong volumes at disciplined margins." L&G's group protection grow premiums totalled £2.1 billion at the end of the financial year, up from £2bn in the previous year. These figures led to a 9% increase in gross premium income for group protection according to L&G. The provider recorded 16% growth in overall application volumes on its digital quote, apply and renewal platform, ONIX, in 2025. Online renewals increased by 144% year-on-year in 2025, with a 2% rise in submitted new business quo...