James Miller & Associates extends Stonebridge partnership

Supporting long-term growth plans

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Mortgage and protection firm, James Miller & Associates, has extended its partnership with Stonebridge.

The renewed agreement will see James Miller & Associates continue to access Stonebridge's technology, including the wholly-owned adviser platform Revolution; the network's compliance expertise; operational support; and business development resources as it works towards its long-term growth plans. As part of its expansion plans, James Miller & Associates said it is now focused on finding "more of the right people" to deliver "the best outcomes" for customers.  Rob Clifford, CEO, Stonebridge, said: "James and his team have built an excellent reputation by putting customers at the heart ...

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