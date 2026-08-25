James Miller & Associates extends Stonebridge partnership

The renewed agreement will see James Miller & Associates continue to access Stonebridge's technology, including the wholly-owned adviser platform Revolution; the network's compliance expertise; operational support; and business development resources as it works towards its long-term growth plans. As part of its expansion plans, James Miller & Associates said it is now focused on finding "more of the right people" to deliver "the best outcomes" for customers. Rob Clifford, CEO, Stonebridge, said: "James and his team have built an excellent reputation by putting customers at the heart ...