Fintel Services to introduce exit and acquisition service

Set to launch later this year

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read

Fintel Services is set to launch an exit and acquisition proposition, called the Affinity Programme, to connect “suitable buyers and sellers whilst ensuring clients are looked after for the long-term”.

Fintel, the parent company of Simplybiz and Threesixty, said the service would launch later this year and be available to adviser firms which use its compliance, technology, and business support services. It said the programme had been developed in line with the findings of last year's Financial Conduct Authority Consolidation Review, emphasising both the "necessity of scalable compliance, risk and governance frameworks, and the need to properly explore and handle potential conflicts of interest within acquiring firms".  Affinity, it explained, was designed around three principles of ...

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