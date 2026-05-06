FCA to investigate poor claims management practices

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to review the claims management market and investigate if consumers are being failed by some claims management companies (CMC) and law firms.
The regulator is hoping that the review will uncover the root causes of poor practices across the market, it said today (6 May). The investigation will look at the use of aggressive marketing, misleading advertising and unfair exit fees, it said. "Other concerns include consumers being signed up without their consent – without clear, upfront explanations of the implications of signing up or ticking a box, for example on social media adverts – or by multiple representatives, potentially causing confusion and delaying compensation," the watchdog added. The FCA said motor finance cla...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.