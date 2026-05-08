FCA to introduce multi-firm review for bereavement processes

Speaking yesterday (7 May, 2025) at the Morningstar Investment Conference 2026, the FCA's head of department, consumer investments, Sara Woodroffe, and head of department, consumer investments, Kate Tuckley, outlined the regulator's plans for the review, which is expected to launch this year. "That goes to the heart of our work looking at customer vulnerability," Tuckley said. Last year, the FCA revealed that 49% of UK adults showed characteristics of financial vulnerability, following a survey of 18,000 UK adults. This was down from 52% from May 2022. The regulator defined four ch...