IHT receipts hit £8.5bn

This was a £0.2bn rise compared to the same period in the previous year. Nicholas Nesbitt, partner, Forvis Mazars, said: "No longer a tax reserved for the ultra-wealthy, the number of ordinary families affected by IHT will only grow in the coming months. "With no adjustments for inflation or asset value growth, frozen thresholds are a tax rise by stealth." Frozen thresholds The prolonged freeze on IHT thresholds continues to be responsible for the rising figures, according to industry experts. Samantha Warner, legal director, Winckworth Sherwood, said: "The nil-rate band (NRB...