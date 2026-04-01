150 employers sign up to Keep Britain Working Vanguard phase

The Keep Britain Working programme has announced that 150 employers have signed up to its Vanguard phase.
The Vanguard phase is designed to establish a ‘Healthy Working Lifecycle' aiming to reduce sickness absence and develop a certified standard to be the basis for general adoption across the UK. The Keep Britain Working review, published November 2025, showed that the state faces an "unsustainable cost" of £212 billion per year through lost output through sickness absence, 7% of GDP. The Vanguard phase also had 10 mayoral and strategic authorities sign up to commit to change. Aspects identified for the ‘Healthy Working Lifecycle' include improving disability inclusion; acting early t...
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