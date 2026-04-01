150 employers sign up to Keep Britain Working Vanguard phase

The Vanguard phase is designed to establish a ‘Healthy Working Lifecycle' aiming to reduce sickness absence and develop a certified standard to be the basis for general adoption across the UK. The Keep Britain Working review, published November 2025, showed that the state faces an "unsustainable cost" of £212 billion per year through lost output through sickness absence, 7% of GDP. The Vanguard phase also had 10 mayoral and strategic authorities sign up to commit to change. Aspects identified for the ‘Healthy Working Lifecycle' include improving disability inclusion; acting early t...