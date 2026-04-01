150 employers sign up to Keep Britain Working Vanguard phase

Covering 1.5 million workers

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Keep Britain Working programme has announced that 150 employers have signed up to its Vanguard phase.

The Vanguard phase is designed to establish a ‘Healthy Working Lifecycle' aiming to reduce sickness absence and develop a certified standard to be the basis for general adoption across the UK. The Keep Britain Working review, published November 2025, showed that the state faces an "unsustainable cost" of £212 billion per year through lost output through sickness absence, 7% of GDP. The Vanguard phase also had 10 mayoral and strategic authorities sign up to commit to change. Aspects identified for the ‘Healthy Working Lifecycle' include improving disability inclusion; acting early t...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Exclusive: Defaqto releases service ratings for protection providers

New head of distribution and proposition for WPA

More on Regulation

150 employers sign up to Keep Britain Working Vanguard phase
Regulation

150 employers sign up to Keep Britain Working Vanguard phase

Covering 1.5 million workers

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 01 April 2026 • 2 min read
Data protection is no barrier to collect and share vulnerability data: FCA
Regulation

Data protection is no barrier to collect and share vulnerability data: FCA

Manufacturers and distributors expected to work collaboratively

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 March 2026 • 2 min read
FCA opens simplified advice consultation
Regulation

FCA opens simplified advice consultation

Follows targeted support work

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 26 March 2026 • 2 min read