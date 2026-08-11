FOS outlines reforms to complaints process

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has set out the next phase of reforms to its complaints process, including new powers to dismiss certain cases and a new registration stage for complaints.
As part of the changes, the FOS will introduce new powers from 1 October 2026, allowing it to dismiss complaints which are not appropriate for the service and may be better resolved elsewhere. These will include complaints which may be better suited to court, law enforcement or another dispute resolution process. The new powers will also cover cases where there has been no financial loss or material distress or inconvenience. The FOS said the measures would allow it to "focus its resources on the cases it was originally set up to resolve". A new registration stage will also be r...
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