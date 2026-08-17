The provider, which surveyed over 4,000 adults, described 25% of those asked as 'financially fragile', with 40% considered economically exposed. Royal London defined the financially fragile as having low saving, disposable income and limited capacity to cope with rising costs. The economically exposed are those with some level of financial buffer but still vulnerable to shocks and rising costs. The report found that women were more likely to be vulnerable to financial shocks, women made up 58% of those in the financially fragile category. Gregor Sked, senior protection technical...