The figure is up from 3% in the 12 months leading up to February 2026. According to the ONS, CPI rose by 0.7% in March 2026, compared to 0.3% in March 2025. According to research by Royal London, 20% of UK adults reported that they are struggling, or have in the last two years struggled, with financial pressures such as difficulty paying bills, debt or sudden income changes. Carrie Johnson, protection director, Royal London, said: "The conflict in the Middle East has significantly altered the UK's inflation outlook, reversing previous expectations of a return to the 2% target. While i...