Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.3% in the 12 months to March 2026.
The figure is up from 3% in the 12 months leading up to February 2026. According to the ONS, CPI rose by 0.7% in March 2026, compared to 0.3% in March 2025. According to research by Royal London, 20% of UK adults reported that they are struggling, or have in the last two years struggled, with financial pressures such as difficulty paying bills, debt or sudden income changes. Carrie Johnson, protection director, Royal London, said: "The conflict in the Middle East has significantly altered the UK's inflation outlook, reversing previous expectations of a return to the 2% target. While i...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.