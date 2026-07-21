Yvette Cooper appointed as Health Secretary

Replaces James Murray

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Yvette Cooper MP has been appointed as the secretary of state for health and social care, replacing James Murray MP.

The appointment comes as part of a raft of additions to the cabinet by new prime minister Andy Burnham.  As part of her new role, Cooper will have overall financial control and oversight of NHS delivery and performance; and oversight of social care policy. Cooper has been MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley since July 2024 and was most recently secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs between 5 September 2025 and 20 July 2026. She also held the role of secretary of state for the home department from 5 July 2024 to 5 September 2025. Cooper sa...

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