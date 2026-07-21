IPT raises £2.17bn in Q1 26/27

The total exceeds last year's Q1 earnings by £2m, last year's Q1 figures totalled £2.17bn. The figure raised for June 2026 was £52m, up by £11m year-on-year, June 2025 raised £41m. According to analysis on May 2026 figures, IPT receipts have increased by £2.73bn, or 43%, since five years ago where it sat at £6.31bn during the 2020/21 financial year. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "Demand for health insurance remains strong as employers and individuals continue to look for ways to access healthcare more quickly, particularly while pressure on NHS services pe...