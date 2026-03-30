The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) have said that data protection rules do not prevent firms from collecting, recording and sharing customer vulnerability data.
In a joint statement, the regulator said all personal information processed for monitoring customer outcomes must be done in compliance with data protection law. The statement reiterated the FCA's expectations for firms to deliver good outcomes for retail consumers in vulnerable circumstances, in line with the Consumer Duty, while "maintaining confidence in the lawful, fair and responsible use of personal information" in line with the ICO expectations. According to the FCA, effectively monitoring customer outcomes is key to firms being able to support those in vulnerable circumstances...
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