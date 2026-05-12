Fintel Services has appointed Christine Newell as head of the Financial Intermediary Broker Association (FIBA) and mortgage training officer.
Newell will lead the strategic direction of the trade body, building on its training academy and specialist property finance panel. The role will also include business and technical training opportunities within the newly launched Omni Mortgage Club, working alongside the current senior management team. She will report to Martin Reynolds, chair, FIBA, and CEO, Simplybiz Mortgages and Omni Mortgage Club. Reynolds said: "Her wealth of experience and depth of knowledge across all markets will add another dimension to the support we provide." "Christine's technical knowledge and lov...
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