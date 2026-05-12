Cirencester Friendly introduces minimum benefit guarantee for IP

The guarantee, which is of a maximum of £1,500 a month, is available to new and existing members on both products, it is also available for all new claims. Cirencester Friendly said the guarantee will come into force at claim if there is a discrepancy over earnings. For example, if a claimant has cover based on a monthly income of more than £1,500 but they are not currently earning that amount, they will be paid a minimum of £1,500. If the claimant is covered for a monthly amount of less than £1,500, there will be no change to their payments. The update means a policy will provide ...