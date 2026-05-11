This was up from 281 reports in the same period last year and Q4 2025, respectively, as wrongdoing with regards to Consumer Duty received the greatest number of allegations at 210. Grievances about the behaviour, conduct and integrity of senior managers and leadership followed with 173 allegations, while systems and controls received 113 allegations of wrongdoing. Within the 355 reports, 906 allegations were made against a refined list of subjects, introduced by the FCA in January 2026 to improve clarity and be more informative with the detail it provides. Between January and March...