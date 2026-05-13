Less than half of bereaved customers receive support they need: FCA

Announced at the 2026 Morningstar Investment Conference last week (7 May), the FCA is reviewing how consumer investment firms support bereaved customers and whether they are getting it right. Fewer than half of bereaved customers (47%) felt they received the support they needed from financial firms, according to research undertaken by Critical Research for the FCA. The regulator set out that the review will focus on firms that advise, manage, or administer investments - including platforms, advisers and wealth managers. The FCA will examine the experience customers have from the mome...