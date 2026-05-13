Less than half of bereaved customers receive support they need: FCA

The Financial Conduct Authority has released further details on its review into bereavement processes, focusing on platforms, advisers and wealth managers.
Announced at the 2026 Morningstar Investment Conference last week (7 May), the FCA is reviewing how consumer investment firms support bereaved customers and whether they are getting it right. Fewer than half of bereaved customers (47%) felt they received the support they needed from financial firms, according to research undertaken by Critical Research for the FCA. The regulator set out that the review will focus on firms that advise, manage, or administer investments - including platforms, advisers and wealth managers. The FCA will examine the experience customers have from the mome...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.