The survey, which quizzed 2,000 UK adults, showed that 42% of consumers would be less trusting of their bank, building society or retailer if they discovered it only offered life insurance products from one insurer.

Of those asked, 14% said that a single-tie life arrangement wouldn't make them trust their provider less, 44% did not know or had a neutral view.

This lack of trust means that consumers are 3.5 times more likely to be alienated rather than be encouraged to buy, according to LifeSearch.

The survey said that 42% of consumers would be 'less likely' to buy, 16% said they would be 'much less likely', with 12% 'more likely' to buy.

LifeSearch also said 62% of consumers consider it important to access products from multiple insurers - not just one - when seeking life insurance through banks, building societies or high-street retailers.

Debbie Kennedy, CEO, LifeSearch, said: "Trust matters. Consumers expect choice, and when it's missing, trust is lost.

"Where providers move away from single‑tie models and give access to the wider market, trust increases, and so does protection take‑up."

Partnerships

The intermediary partnered with Yorkshire Building Society in order to "champion broker models", according to a joint statement 90% of the society's customers now receive a viable protection quote when arranging a mortgage.

This figure is up from 60% prior to the partnership, according to Yorkshire Building Society.

Tina Hughes, director of savings, Yorkshire Building Society, said: "Trust and choice sit at the heart of our relationship with members.

"The research clearly shows that consumers expect access to the wider market when they're making important decisions about protection.

Earlier this year LifeSearch partnered with Skipton Building Society to provide protection advice for the society's members. The broker will utilise its team of over 280 advisers to provide recommendations to over one million Skipton members.