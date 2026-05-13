L&G pays out £1.38bn in 2025

The provider said it paid a total of £993 million in retail protection claims and £396m in group protection claims. Retail protection The £993m paid out across retail protection products covered approximately 20,000 customers. The total figure for pay outs represents a slight dip for the provider, in 2024 it paid out over £1bn in retail protection claims. In 2024 it also paid out over 20,000 claims. Life insurance represented the lion's share of claims paid, L&G's total amount paid for the product was £527m at a claims paid rate of 97.5%. Critical illness was the second most p...