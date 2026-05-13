BIBA expands 'Ben the Broker' campaign

Promoting cyber insurance and brokers

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has launched the next phase of its advertising campaign to promote the usage of insurance brokers.

Launched at the association's annual conference this year, the campaign looks to increase awareness and understanding of brokers in the UK, alongside the importance of cyber insurance. Featuring ‘Ben the Broker', the campaign follows on from BIBA's 2025 advertising campaign, which it said achieved 47 million opportunities to read. Running on TV, national radio, newspapers and online, the campaign targets entrepreneurs, startups and the broader business community. Graeme Trudgill, CEO, BIBA, said: "Ben the Broker burst onto the scene last year to promote insurance brokers. "It wa...

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