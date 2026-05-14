The provider's health sales were down by 31% year-on-year to £25 million from £37m, while in-force premiums for health increased by 9%. Aviva said the drop reflects lower market demand in the consumer and small-to-medium-enterprise (SME) channels. Protection sales were also down by 2% in Q1 2026 to £88m from £89m in Q1 2025. Aviva said that growth in group protection was offset by lower individual protection, which recorded "strong sales" in the prior period ahead of changes to Stamp Duty. Elsewhere, platform net flows were up 24% to £1.6 billion. Aviva's wealth arm had net f...