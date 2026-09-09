ABI launches economic and domestic abuse support guides

The guides, launched in Parliament today (9 September 2026), draw on good practice examples that aim to help firms detect and respond to economic and domestic abuse; reduce opportunities for perpetrators; support safe disclosure; and improve outcomes for customers. The ABI created the guides in partnership with its members and abuse charities Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA) and the Employers' Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA). Economic abuse A guide to supporting customers experiencing economic abuse was designed in partnership with SEA to help firms better identify economic abuse,...