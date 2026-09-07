Chancellor pledges growth in every postcode but avoids tax questions

Speaking from a manufacturing site today (7 September) in his first major speech as chancellor, Healey set out that central government grants to local authorities will be replaced by a share of local income tax for every mayoral strategic authority from 2028. He also unveiled plans for a £150m allocation from the British Business Bank to scale-up companies in northern England, alongside a ‘Northern 500' initiative to bring innovative businesses into a single community, led by a mayoral partnership and supported by the private sector and central government. The plans form part of Prime...