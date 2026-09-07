Beagle Street makes hires to support intermediary market growth

Provider, Beagle Street, has appointed Amanda Moore as strategic account manager and Zoe Mears as strategic development manager, aiming to support its growth into the intermediary market.
Moore will lead on Beagle Street's strategic intermediary partnerships. She will look to drive growth and new distribution opportunities, as well as creating long-term relationships with key accounts across the UK. Most recently, Moore was a national account manager at Vitality. Prior to this, she was a protection specialist at AIG Life and held several roles at LifeSearch, from protection adviser to head of protection partnerships. Elsewhere, Mears will look to shape Beagle Street's distribution strategy, represent the organisation externally and ensure adviser feedback informs the p...
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