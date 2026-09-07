LifeSearch partners with Snoop on money management

Offering users direct access to life insurance quotes

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Intermediary, LifeSearch, has partnered with money management app, Snoop, to embed protection advice into the app.

Snoop aims to help users track spending, cut bills and manage their finances in one place. Users of the app will now have direct access to life insurance quotes, with the option to buy a policy online through LifeSearch. For those with more complex queries or people needing advice, they will be directed to LifeSearch's team of protection advisers. Ed Axon, chief growth officer, LifeSearch, said: "Snoop's users are already thinking proactively about their finances, which makes this a natural fit. Too many people put off protecting their income or their family financially because it ...

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Jaskeet Briah
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