PDG marks 10th year in the market

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) marked its 10th year in the protection market with an event held at L&G’s office in London this week.
The event brought together insurers, intermediaries and thought leaders in the industry to discuss the key issues of the day. Emma Thomson, chair, PDG, told COVER: "Our event was designed to recognise what our market has been doing well for customers over the last decade, but to also highlight what needs to change going forward." "I feel we achieved that through the insight our expert speakers shared. It was heartening to hear the optimism in the room to improve consumer outcomes and recognition for what the PDG has achieved." Tech Technology, specifically AI and data, was discus...
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