Job primary source of stress for 40% of employees: Vitality

The research, which surveyed 1,000 UK employees, showed that 40% of respondents said that their job was their primary source of stress. It also showed that 67% of employees had experienced burnout at some point in the last 12 months. Of those asked, 58% said they had time to look after their mental health, with 61% saying the same about their physical health. Millennials are the generation of employees most impacted by stress and anxiety, according to research by GRiD. The association showed that stress and anxiety related to home life (42%), as well as finances and debt (43%), ...