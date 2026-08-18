82% of employees want proactive return-to-work support: L&G

Most employers would value more industry support

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 82% of employees want proactive return-to-work support from their employer following an illness, L&G has found.

Meanwhile, 49% of employers said businesses should offer return-to-work support as standard and 33% believe it should be offered as an added benefit. The provider surveyed 2,000 employees, finding that seven in 10 people at every job level – from manual workers to owner/proprietors – believed proactive return-to-work support through employers "makes sense", L&G said. L&G also surveyed senior decision makers. Looking at employer sentiment, 94% would value more support from advisers or insurers around wellbeing and absence management. Early intervention and return-to-work planning (4...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Benenden Health adds at-home health testing service

Most customers believe mental health will cause declined cover

More on Group Protection

Unemployment up 0.2% in Q2 2026
Group Protection

Unemployment up 0.2% in Q2 2026

Rate cut chances fade

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 18 August 2026 • 2 min read
In-force group risk policies on the rise: Swiss Re
Group Protection

In-force group risk policies on the rise: Swiss Re

51% increase in new policies since 2006

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 11 August 2026 • 2 min read
Gen Z nearly twice as likely as Millennials to seek mental health support
Group Protection

Gen Z nearly twice as likely as Millennials to seek mental health support

RedArc data

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 August 2026 • 1 min read