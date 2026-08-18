82% of employees want proactive return-to-work support: L&G

Around 82% of employees want proactive return-to-work support from their employer following an illness, L&G has found.
Meanwhile, 49% of employers said businesses should offer return-to-work support as standard and 33% believe it should be offered as an added benefit. The provider surveyed 2,000 employees, finding that seven in 10 people at every job level – from manual workers to owner/proprietors – believed proactive return-to-work support through employers "makes sense", L&G said. L&G also surveyed senior decision makers. Looking at employer sentiment, 94% would value more support from advisers or insurers around wellbeing and absence management. Early intervention and return-to-work planning (4...
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