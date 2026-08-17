Sonya Bryson joins Simplyhealth Group

Health cash plan provider, Simplyhealth, has appointed Sonya Bryson as managing director, effective 19 August 2026.
Bryson has more than 25 years of leadership experience across the insurance sector. She has held multiple managing director roles with profit and loss accountability; driving growth and profitability; and leading operational and organisational transformation programmes. Most recently, Bryson was managing director at RSA Insurance Group, prior to which she held senior leadership roles at Direct Line Group and NIG. At NIG, Bryson led its SME commercial business and at Direct Line, she helped to embed a "more agile" operating model to accelerate product development and support growth thr...
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