Aviva expands AI underwriting to income protection

Summarisation of medical reports

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Aviva, is expanding its AI underwriting summarisation tool to support individual income protection (IP) applications.

The expansion completes the rollout of AI technology across Aviva's individual protection product range. This means most individual protection applications where a medical report is required, including for life insurance, critical illness and IP cover, can now be summarised. Aviva said its AI underwriting capability focuses on the front end of the journey, it aims to support underwriters with faster decision-making from the point of application. The tool uses generative AI to analyse medical reports, summarising documents with the key information underwriters need to review. Aviva ...

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