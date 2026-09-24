Day four of Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) explored claims stories and the adviser skills required at claims stage and when reviewing cover.
Kicking off the day, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) reshared its 7Families Revisited Project and the role that financial support played in the years that followed. The first panel of the session explored adviser skills in supporting clients with a claim, with Zoe Priselac, managing director, Way More Solutions. Priselac said advisers should be there to take clients through the claims process, hold their hand, regularly communicate with them and take off as much of the admin as possible. She emphasised the importance of conducting annual reviews with clients, which she said ma...
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