Subcontext adds ChatGPT capability for protection

AI insurance business, Subcontext, had added a capability to enable UK insurers and distributors to distribute protection products inside ChatGPT and Claude.
Once a Subcontext integration is enabled, the business said insurers and brokers can use conversational AI to sell directly to potential customers. Consumers will reportedly be able to ask an insurer's assistant inside ChatGPT or Claude about life cover, receive a price based on product rules, check eligibility, have an exclusion explained and book a callback. Additionally, whole of market protection distributors will be able to access their entire panel through Subcontext's integration with Iress' The Exchange, the firm said. Alain Desmier, co-founder, Subcontext, said: "Consume...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.