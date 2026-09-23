Subcontext adds ChatGPT capability for protection

Selling directly to potential customers

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

AI insurance business, Subcontext, had added a capability to enable UK insurers and distributors to distribute protection products inside ChatGPT and Claude.

Once a Subcontext integration is enabled, the business said insurers and brokers can use conversational AI to sell directly to potential customers.  Consumers will reportedly be able to ask an insurer's assistant inside ChatGPT or Claude about life cover, receive a price based on product rules, check eligibility, have an exclusion explained and book a callback.  Additionally, whole of market protection distributors will be able to access their entire panel through Subcontext's integration with Iress' The Exchange, the firm said. Alain Desmier, co-founder, Subcontext, said: "Consume...

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