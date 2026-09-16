Fintel eyes 35% margin as earnings up by nearly 17%

Speaking to COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser, following the firm's half-year results released this morning (15 September), Timmins said the business had made a "really positive start" to the year, with adjusted EBITDA up almost 17% and earnings per share rising 15%. The financial services technology and data group reported a 32.1% adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half, up from 28.9% in the prior-year period. Timmins said the improvement was both "structural and sustainable", pointing to operational leverage from acquisitions as well as the disposal of lower-margin busine...